“Xi Schwartz, a Chinese American lawyer representing the Oomo Tribe of Brazil, announced he has filed an international lawsuit against a Brooklyn, New York, meatpacking company.”

“Anthropologists flew from the US to Brazil, trekked into the rainforest to study the Oomo, and brought burgers containing a common respiratory virus, which rapidly spread, killing 1856 members of the tribe and destroying numerous plants and trees in the surrounding area.”

“The lawsuit claims that the virus, which causes no illness to Americans, could not be neutralized by the immune systems of the Oomo, which had never encountered this virus previously.”

And there you have it.

If, as Hot Zone enthusiasts claim, viruses coming out of jungles will devastate Western populations, which have never developed immunity to these germs, then the calamity should operate in the opposite direction as well.

But it doesn’t.

Mainly because, well, viruses don’t exist.

Even if they did, why don’t we see epidemics spreading in primitive areas where natives are coming into contact with people from Western countries?

No answer. Because it’s all bullshit.

Always was.

Hot Zone theorizing is a cottage industry, one of many in the make-believe world of viruses and contagion and spread and vaccines to stop the spread.

It’s a narrative—like any number of virus tall tales.

Like the bird flu episode we’re being treated to these days.