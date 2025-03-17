It’s called a land grab.

Tens of thousands of acres dug up to build the four-lane paved road.

There is no climate crisis, and there is no climate science. 50,000 brainwashed morons will be flying into Brazil for the event. They’ll take buses from airports along the highway to the show.

Why? So they can experience Nature.

I thought the jungle was supposed to be inhaling mega-tons of CO2. Obviously, the highway is more important. For future Burger Kings, condos, shopping malls, and resorts.

Who’ll own the most shares in the companies that gobble up land? BlackRock? Vanguard? State Street?

It’s a party.

Spring break for college kids in the jungle. That’s an operation we need.