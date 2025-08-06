Part 1 is here.

In this piece, I’m expanding on a proposal I made in Part 1: think about tumors in a different way.

Instead of seeing them as simply ‘cancerous’, consider the possibility that they’re enclosures built by the body to surround various toxins which have found their way into the body.

They’re enclosures to protect the body from the toxins.

Toxins like ingredients in vaccines, medical drugs, pesticides, industrial pollutants, plastics, rotting indigestible items in processed foods, etc.

Keeping that in mind, consider conventional targeted chemotherapy, which supposedly pinpoints and destroys tumors.

What does ‘destroy’ mean? It certainly doesn’t mean the tumors just vanish.

There are many leftover particles.

Mainstream researchers are well aware of this, and they view it as a serious problem, and a limitation on the effectiveness of the chemo.

They call these leftover particles CTCs: Circulating Tumor Cells. Loose in the body.

They say the CTCs can create new tumors and metastases.

But suppose this isn’t an accurate description. What’s left over after chemo is a combination of cells the body used to build the walls around the toxins—and SOME OF THE TOXINS THEMSELVES.

And now particles of those toxins are loose in the body.