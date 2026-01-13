David Ross wrote a blistering quote in 2023 about the FDA. Ross isn’t just anybody.

He was a consummate insider.

From his profile: “Dr. Ross spent 10 years at the FDA’s Center of Drug Evaluation and Review (CDER) as a medical officer, senior medical reviewer, medical team leader, and new drug review office management official. He has extremely broad experience with FDA regulatory submissions…”

Here is his quote, published in the BMJ: “[T]he corruption of the FDA’s scientific culture remains the primary culprit driving the deterioration of safety and effectiveness standards. During my tenure at FDA, managers would admiringly speak of ‘crafting an approval,’ as if it were a skillful demonstration of regulatory legerdemain rather than an act of scientific fabrication.”

Legerdemain=an act of conjuring; trickery; deception.

In other words, the managerial pros at the FDA admired the crafting of lies and clever half-truths and pure bullshit that won FDA approvals for drugs.

And it is a skill, if you don’t mind killing and maiming people with the devastating drugs that are approved through this “process”.

I would liken what has gone on at the FDA to researchers at Auschwitz congratulating each other over reports on experiments, where concentration camp prisoners were subjected to freezing, to test the ability of humans to withstand cold, to the point of death. In other words, they were tortured to death.

Look at consequences. Obvious ones: