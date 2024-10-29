Obviously, there are different forms of vote fraud. They’re all bad.

They’re all clear and present dangers to the integrity of the system.

In 2020 and 2022, people realized there were various crimes taking place:

Stuffing drop boxes with ballots. Mailing in fake ballots. Dead people voting. Unregistered illegal aliens voting. People creating fake ballots and taking piles of them to precinct centers. Destroying legitimate ballots.

All crimes. All felonies. All corruptions of the voting process. And almost nobody went to prison. And apparently there was little to no canceling of all these illegal votes.

Wasn’t there video of a big truck from one state pulling into a precinct in another state, opening its doors, revealing a mountain of ballots??

CRIMES ACROSS THE COUNTRY.

But now, let’s consider one more type of fraud:

Electronic.

And not just at local levels.

ELECTRONIC was one of the implied charges made by independent analysts after the 2020 election—they said cascades of votes in key states came pouring in for Biden late at night. Suddenly. After a supposed “glitch” that paused the vote count.

So, in that case, we could be talking about central processing centers, where sub-totals from voting machines were combined. That’s where the rigged cascades could have come from.

And when I say central processing centers, I don’t mean brick and mortar buildings, where people sit and do tallies of votes. I mean computers. And wherever those computers are located, you can’t walk in and ask to see what’s going on.

Even if guards would let you in, you’d just be staring at the computers, which have their invisible embedded instructions, their algorithms. Their codes.

The central processors that tally sub-totals could be perfectly capable of subverting the count. They could have back doors that are open to prepared hackers. Or worse, their algorithms could be designed to allow cheating from the get-go.

You might think the cheating at that level is easy to spot.

You just go back to all the sub-totals recorded on all the electronic voting machines at all the precincts, in a given state. You access those sub-totals, add them together, and see whether that total matches the total spit out by the prime central processor in that state.

But wait. Who has access to the sub-totals recorded by all the precinct electronic voting machines?

Election officials.

Depending on the laws in various states, maybe poll workers. Maybe registered observers. Possibly media members.

But quite likely, election officials, poll workers, and media members are going to be biased in favor of the cheating.

I’d rate the chances of registered observers being able to access the vote total recorded by an electronic machine at a precinct as: very low.

So where does that leave you?