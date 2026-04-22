That reality may be coming up on the horizon, because Trump has taken America and the world into never-never land with this war.

He could be yanked from his Presidency, or more likely rendered powerless and stained.

And when I say MAGA, I’m talking about the core programs—shutting the border, continuing mass deportations, wiping out WOKE garbage from stem to stern, etc.

His failure in his second term can mostly be laid at the door of: NO PLAN.

His Executive Orders, from his first day, were going to be blocked by petty federal judges. He and his team had no insight about this, and no plan for dealing with it.

It’s been a disaster. Typical Trump. Big flash up front, no competent follow-up.

The same with this war. No accounting for what any barely sane war analyst at the Pentagon could have told Trump about Hormuz and oil. Just plunge ahead like a bull in a china shop owned by Israel.

And then on top of no plan, crap claim after crap claim from Trump, celebrating himself.

When I look over the field of so-called MAGA leaders, I don’t see a really bright light who can take the political reins.

I understand Steve Bannon recently told an interviewer “there is a team working on” a third term for Trump. And Bannon sounded confident they’d find a way. He’s over the hills into the woods. The only way that might conceivably happen is through some incredible (real or fake) catastrophe—and even then, putting the country under martial law wouldn’t cancel an election in 2028.

It all started with DOGE: