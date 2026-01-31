This claim is offered to justify the slow-drip strategy of MAHA leaders. Like Kennedy and Makary.

“Well, you see, Americans don’t really understand what the medical system has been doing to their health. They don’t see the URGENCY of the situation. So we have to reform the system slowly. We have to be cautious. We have to make small changes gradually over a long period of time. Otherwise, the whole reform effort will collapse…”

Blah-blah.

The truth is, the American people don’t know the horrible truth about medical destruction of human life because our esteemed leaders refuse to tell the truth. They refuse to lay out the facts. They have the evidence, but they won’t use it.

So we’re dealing with a self-fulfilling prophecy. Keep Americans in the dark, and THEN claim they have to be treated with kid gloves, and the only workable reform effort must be carried out very slowly.

This strategy works about as well as letting murderers walk free because spelling out their horrific crimes in court would disturb the jurors’ minds.

KEEP AMERICANS IN THE DARK and THEN TAKE BABY STEPS TO REFORM THE SYSTEM.

Who dreamed that up?

I don’t recall seeing that on the MAHA to-do list.

That was an elite decision, taken without the knowledge or consent of the American people.

Many MAHA people buy baby steps because their man, Kennedy, is doing business that way, and because they “don’t want trouble”. They want calm to prevail. They don’t want too much controversy. They don’t want medical big shots to go on an all-out attack against MAHA. They’re operating from fear and weakness.

I don’t ever recall seeing that approach work in any area where crime is rampant:

“Instead of sending 60,000 soldiers to defend the US against an attack, let’s send 100. Things will be more peaceful that way.”

I have knowledge of some of the Health Freedom groups who have been operating in America for decades. I don’t know of one large group that has ever come out and said: