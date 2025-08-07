(This is Part-3; for Part-2, go here.)

The big boys who took control of CANCER INC. starting around the time of Richard Nixon—they lined up their heavy tanks and rolled down the streets of science and yelled GENETICS through loudspeakers.

And that was that.

They won.

Of course, their victory had nothing to do with the truth.

They immediately ruled out other theories of cancer. The environmentalists were sent packing, and so were the metabolic researchers. Among others.

Genetics was flashy, technical, complicated, required very large amounts of money for research—and best of all, it let large numbers of corporations off the hook for causing cancer with their poisons.

You know, industrial pollutants, plastics, thousands of chemicals in food, pesticides, medical drugs, vaccines, and so on.

“CANCER IS ALL GENETIC.”

The cancer pros will put you in coma naming all the genes and how they work and interact and collaborate and mutate and are inherited. Don’t even try to penetrate that fortress.

But here is their Achilles Heel. This is the core of their giant con:

They claim to be able to target specific genes that are causing cancer with drugs. But they don’t have a single drug that cures cancer.

Let that sink in.

There is one type of blood cancer where they celebrate success, but even there, it’s not a cure, patients can develop new cancers, and the drug—which has very serious damaging effects—must be taken for the rest of the patient’s life.

They’ve got nothing.

As I keep telling you, you can’t say a disease is genetic in origin if you can’t make it go away with your genetic knowledge. The proof of the pudding is in the eating, and they aren’t eating anything.

“Well, we know all cancers are caused by misbehaving genes.”

No you don’t. You’re just SAYING that.