For the past 35 years, I’ve been exposing fake diseases and fake disease labels.

AIDS, autism, Alzheimer’s, COVID, all 300 psychiatric mental disorders. And more. Fake, fake, fake.

And now: CANCER.

First, understand that, yes, people suffer, they’re in pain, they are disabled, they die. No one denies that.

But from what? Why are they really suffering and dying?

Not from fake viruses (AIDS, COVID). Not from supposed genetic causes (autism, Alzheimer’s). Not from a chemical imbalance in the brain (psychiatric mental disorders).

These disease labels are COVER STORIES. They protect the corporations and governments that poison populations. The toxins are the real causes.

The psychiatric disorder labels cover up a wide variety of actual problems. Abuse and violence in the home. Gross nutritional deficits. Learning difficulties in school. Incompetent teachers. Crime-ridden neighborhoods. Etc.

What about cancer? In prior CANCER INC. articles, I showed that the prevailing genetic theory of cancer causation is a fraud.

The true causes are many. Various toxic assaults on the body. Pesticides, vaccines, medical drugs, corporate chemicals, plastics, contaminated water, chemicals in processed foods, rotting food, starvation…

What is called cancer is the body’s attempt to cope with these assaults. A particular kind of attempt. The body surrounds toxins with protective tissue (called a tumor). It keeps the toxins in check.

Meanwhile, the energy producers in every cell of the body, called mitochondria, are damaged by the toxins, and in an effort to keep doing their job, the mitochondria switch to another system of energy production. A lesser system. A defective system. So the patient experiences fatigue and loss of energy.

None of this is “a reaction to cancer.” These heroic measures the body is taking ARE what doctors call cancer. A misapplied label. A fake label.

What do doctors call “a cancerous cell”?