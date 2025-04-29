Yahoo News: “A new study from the University of California - San Francisco found that CT (computed tomography) scans could be responsible for 5% of all cancer diagnoses each year, according to a press release.”

“Based on the review, the researchers estimate that approximately 103,000 future cancers will be caused by CT scans performed in 2023 in the U.S., with the highest number of cases affecting adults aged 50 to 69.”

“Individual cancer risk is highest for babies and children, with babies under 1 year old 10 times more likely to develop the disease compared to others in the study.”

“Adults, however, account for the majority of scans, which drives the overall cancer burden, [study author] Smith-Bindman noted.”

The cause of the cancers? Ionizing radiation in the scans.

The article goes on to make several truly astounding statements:

Smith-Bindman: “…the use of CT continues to rise, including a concerning increase in imaging that is performed without a justified medical reason—often referred to as ‘low-value scanning.’”

I see. Even though the scans cause cancer, their use for no reason is on the rise. Great. Just great.

“‘CT doses are sometimes higher than necessary, so patients are encouraged to ask their healthcare providers or technologists to use the lowest possible dose for their scan’, Smith-Bindman advised.”

Uh-huh. The DOCTORS won’t necessarily use low dose radiation. So it’s up to the PATIENTS to ask for it.

“Listen, Doc, you may not be aware of the latest findings, but I read medical news every day. In case you’re going with the high dose, I prefer low. So I don’t get cancer. Turn that arrogant frown upside down, Doc. I would NEVER criticize you. I just want to survive the scan. Is that OK with you?”

And this next little piece of the Yahoo article is a real gem: “Dr. Nicole Saphier, board-certified radiologist and Fox News medical contributor, was not involved in the study but commented on the risks and benefits of CT scans.”

“‘I have long advocated for the judicious use of medical imaging, often citing that less can be more when it comes to good patient care,’ she told Fox News Digital.”

“‘The recent study linking the ionizing radiation from CT scans to an increased risk of cancer underscores what many in the medical community have understood for years: while imaging is a powerful diagnostic tool, it is not without risk’.”

THE CANCER RISK FROM THE SCANS HAS BEEN KNOWN ABOUT FOR YEARS, BY MANY IN THE MEDICAL COMMUNITY.

Right. But they’ve been pledging silence? They don’t want to upset patients with this news? AND they’re using the scans MORE, for no medical reason, than they were in previous years? AND PATIENTS SHOULD TELL THEM to use low dose radiation?

—Maybe it’s clearer why I recently launched MEDICAL TRUTH NOW. And why We the People have to take the lead.

The doctors sure as hell aren’t going to.

-- Jon Rappoport

