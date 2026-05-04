It has long been reported that the maximum possible number of vaccine doses a US child can receive by age 18 is 72. This is even true after the CDC shifted 6 vaccines to a different category under Kennedy. And by the way, a federal judge has quite possibly reversed that new change—the case is being argued in federal court now.

But the CDC has no single stat on how many children have received all 72 shots.

They don’t keep that figure.

This is called a clue: