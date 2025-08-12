I wonder who they blame for MS-13 murders over the past 4 years? Trump?

Politico: “A Georgia man who opened fire on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters, shooting dozens of rounds into the sprawling complex and killing a police officer, had blamed the Covid-19 vaccine for making him depressed and suicidal, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Saturday.”

I see. And that implicates…Kennedy.

Politico: “Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., whose skepticism of vaccines has been a cornerstone of his career, voiced support for CDC employees Saturday. But some laid-off CDC employees said Kennedy shares responsibility for the violence and should resign.”

Aha. Because criticizing a vaccine is endorsing a man to open fire and kill a police officer. Got it.

Politico: “Some rejected the expressions of solidarity Kennedy made in a ‘Dear colleagues’ email, and called for his resignation.”

“‘Kennedy is directly responsible for the villainization of CDC’s workforce through his continuous lies about science and vaccine safety, which have fueled a climate of hostility and mistrust,’ said Fired But Fighting, a group of laid-off employees opposing changes to the CDC by President Donald Trump’s administration.”

“This shooting was the ‘physical embodiment of the narrative that has taken over, attacking science, and attacking our federal workers,’ said Sarah Boim, a former CDC communications staffer who was fired this year during a wave of terminations.”

The “physical embodiment.” Wow. Therefore, any idea which can somehow be connected to a crime in any way is part of the crime.

If you say people have trashed the Constitution and then a shooter in Indiana kills people on the street and leaves a note saying Americans have destroyed the Constitution, you’re guilty of murder.

Right.

Only this murder in Atlanta is worse because it was also an attack on SCIENCE.