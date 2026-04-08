Make sure you understand that nothing in the ceasefire agreement deals with Iran’s nuclear program.

That issue could be “negotiated” during the next two weeks (if the ceasefire holds), but who knows what the deal would look like.

I bring this up because Iran developing a nuclear weapon was the ultimate reason Trump gave for going to war. Stopping Iran’s development of a nuke.

However, Trump has been completely unreliable and frankly crazy on that subject for some time. So he certainly can’t be trusted to deal with it now. And he can’t be trusted to tell us the truth about it.

To secure a peace deal, and pretend the nuclear issue is solved, Trump could suddenly say anything. He could say US bombing actually destroyed the 1000 pounds of enriched uranium, or there was a super-secret mission (‘historic success’) to steal those 1000 pounds…

Let’s review a little ancient history. By ancient, I mean this past June, when US planes unleashed bunker-buster bombs on Iran’s underground nuclear facilities. In the aftermath, Trump said:

“Iran’s nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated.”

“The strikes were a spectacular military success.”

“Obliteration is an accurate term! … The biggest damage took place far below ground level. Bullseye!!!”

“Obliterated like nobody’s ever seen before.”

“Iran’s nuclear program is over.”

But then, in February, the US attacked again. Epic Fury. Trump made no reference to his former statements about completely destroying Iran’s nuclear program in June.

It was as if he’d never made that prior claim. Because, again, the ultimate backup reason for attacking Iran in February was: