Celia proved, once again, she’s at the top of her game, with her piece on the Times. Read it. It has political and social and personal and literary teeth.

From what I gather, the Times editorial board was ready to endorse Kamala. The paper’s owner, Soon-Shion, decided he wanted them, instead, to lay out the records and policies of Trump and Kamala side by side, with details on how these policies affected and would affect Americans. So voters could make up their own minds.

The editors went pee-pee and doo-doo. One of them resigned.

I lived in LA for 35 years. I wrote a number of articles for the LA Weekly, and ran for a seat in Congress in 1994. During all that time, I don’t recall ever meeting or talking on the phone to anyone who worked at the Times. Which makes me eminently qualified to talk about those bonehead Lefties.

They want to be Official. They have to be. Otherwise, they have nothing.

When I lived in LA, I did read the Times now and then—and I never encountered a piece or a page or a paragraph I would call WRITING. Never ever. They must have had a rule over there. If by accident somebody came on board who could WRITE, he was immediately fired or rescheduled as a delivery boy riding a bike and tossing the paper on porches. (Which is the only honorable job at the Times I know of.)

So the editorial board consists of people who a) can’t write and b) have to be Official.

See, they actually ARE victims. But they don’t know why. They’ll cite other reasons.

In this current woo-woo dustup, their owner has taken Official away from them.

They’re thus clueless and naked, running around town talking to their friends and showing up at little parties wearing self-designed badges of honor.

Celia and I concur. This is very good comedy. Sit back, watch, and enjoy: