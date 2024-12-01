The human wrecking balls Trump has nominated to head key federal agencies have to understand what war they’re bringing.

They’re not agents of chaos. That’s what their targets will be feeling.

The whole question is: how do you dig out all the corrupt slime who are infesting your own agency and are trying to undermine you at every turn?

You and your loyal people launch unpredictable asymmetrical attacks.

Firings. Arrests on felonies. Public exposures of crimes and their perpetrators.

Keeping your enemies in fear and off-balance.

For every arrest you stage, 1000 other felons in your agency quake in their boots. Then they make mistakes, they do stupid things. Some of them quit, others self-destruct.

You’re not just cherry-picking here and there to make yourself look good. You’re relentless. Any day you’re not on the attack is a bad day.

Naturally, you need the DOJ. You have to have a major ally in charge of that agency. DOJ is making the arrests.

You know instituting new policy in your agency is a very long haul. It’s not going to stick right away. Because the felons under you won’t put it in place. But you keep putting back what they take away, as you demote, reassign, fire, and arrest.

You keep drilling down, because you know that, at the bottom of the pile, there are going to be truly evil motherfuckers. These key enemies aren’t there just to maintain the status quo. They’re the government equivalent of mafia, the military equivalent of traitors. They want to paralyze your agency, destroy it, destroy America.

As you keep attacking, you sense what your enemies are thinking: