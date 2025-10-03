I’ve already detailed gaping holes and contradictions in the official story. Since then, other absurdities have been exposed. For example:

There is a doctor’s claim that the fatal .30-06 bullet was found lodged just under Kirk’s skin and penetrated no further. How do officials plan to explain THAT? By citing the magic bullet found in the JFK assassination?

The larger question is: With the suspect in custody, shown to the public on camera, appearing healthy and aware, how will authorities…

Get him to confess, or “dispose” of him?

Before a courtroom trial.

If there is a trial, thousands, even millions of people will watch it armed with the knowledge that a number of details in the official story make no sense whatsoever.

And if those details DON’T’ SURFACE in the trial, then all those observers will know the fix is in.

For instance, the accused shooter, Tyler Robinson, disassembling the rifle after killing Kirk, putting the pieces in his knapsack (where they wouldn’t fit) and then, during his escape, REASSEMBLING the weapon and leaving it in the woods, where it was later found.

If THAT issue isn’t raised during the trial, millions of people will know the accused shooter’s own lawyer betrayed him, or the judge was in on a deal and refused to allow that piece of evidence to surface in court.

So far, major mainstream news outlets are bringing up none of the contradictions in the official narrative. From what I can see, the major conservative all-in-for-Trump news outlets aren’t, either. Do all these sources of information for the public plan on keeping the lid on—even during a trial?