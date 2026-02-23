(This is Part-5; for Part-4, go here)

You can read their article here.

“Trump Directs USDA to Make More Glyphosate, Signals Liability Protection for Pesticide Makers”

I read it. All the way down.

Finally, after I counted 28, that’s TWENTY-EIGHT paragraphs, they mentioned their guy, Kennedy.

It took that long.

I mean, really.

I know he co-founded Children’s Health Defense (CHD) and he was a major presence until he decided to run for President. But so what?

He’s now on board with poison.

Glyphosate, ROUNDUP. Bayer/Monsanto.

Kennedy is staunchly defending Trump.

It’s a disaster.

It’s amazing how these news outlets think they’re getting away with downplaying the fact that their favorite princes are naked, exposed, and are betraying America.

“Well, if we wait 28 paragraphs before we mention Bobby, maybe a lot of readers won’t read that far…”

“Maybe by the time they get to paragraph 28 they’ll be exhausted and bleary-eyed and they won’t notice what we’re saying about Bobby…”

Instead of: ATTENTION ALL READERS—WE’RE NOT MENTIONING KENNEDY UNTIL PARAGRAPH 28 BECAUSE HE’S OUT BOY AND WE DON’T WANT TO SLAM HIM, EVEN THOUGH HE’S GUILTY AS HELL.

Why don’t they just come out and say what they’re thinking?

When CHD DOES get around to mentioning Kennedy, the information is blockbuster stuff. Here it is:

“U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has publicly criticized glyphosate for years. As an attorney, in 2018, he helped to win a landmark $289 million jury verdict against Monsanto for plaintiffs who said that Roundup caused their cancer.”

“As a presidential candidate in 2024, Kennedy said in a post on X that glyphosate is ‘one of the likely culprits in America’s chronic disease epidemic’.”

“However, in a statement reported by the Times, Kennedy said he supported the president’s decision.”

“’Donald Trump’s executive order puts America first where it matters most—our defense readiness and our food supply,’ Kennedy said. ‘We must safeguard America’s national security first, because all of our priorities depend on it’.”

“Since taking office, Kennedy has argued that banning glyphosate would put farmers out of business and that instead it should be phased out.”

It doesn’t take a genius to read between the lines: