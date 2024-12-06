Chemical imbalance in the brain is the overall explanation for mental disorders. If you believe the psychiatrists.

But since there is no established NORMAL baseline for the brain, the imbalance theory has no basis for comparison, and crashes and burns.

And further, if psychiatry could specify EXACTLY what an imbalance looks like for, say, Bipolar, there would be a defining diagnostic test for Bipolar. And there isn’t.

There isn’t a defining test that identifies a specific brain imbalance for any mental disorder.

That means the whole chemical imbalance theory isn’t worth a dime.

Here’s a question: if psychiatrists can’t prove the chemical brain imbalance theory is true, why do they keep pointing to the brain as the cause of mental disorders? Is it just because the words “mental” and “brain” are related? Is that it?

And why are these “disorders” called mental in the first place?

Who decided that?

Suppose we have a kid who exhibits all the signs of ADHD. Can’t focus. Attention wanders. Can’t finish what he starts. BUT it turns out he has a digestive problem. His body can’t absorb and use nutrients in the food he eats.

And THAT’S why he can’t focus. But this would present a big problem for psychiatrists. The kid satisfies all the requirements for so-called ADHD, but the real cause has nothing to do with the brain. Nothing at all.

Or how about this. A kid living in a big city qualifies for a diagnosis of Oppositional Defiance Disorder. Hates authority. Rebels aggressively. Disrupts classroom activity. BUT his problem stems from the fact that he’s drinking, every day, water contaminated with lead.

Again, not a brain problem at the root. It’s the lead.

I could go on with other examples. I could go on for a long time.

Getting the picture?