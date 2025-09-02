The really smart ones are…

Helping Chinese banks launder hundreds of billions of dollars for Mexican drug cartels.

Are you paying attention, Trump?

Could be more than a trillion dollars of cartel drug/Chinese money being integrated into the US economy.

The Chinese operators not only handle the source of lethal fentanyl for the cartels (chemical precursors, pill-making machines, etc.), they’re also putting the cartel’s cash profits to use in the US.

Yeah, it’s a real party.

Chemical mass death, money laundering, investment opportunities.

Read your own Treasury Department reports, Trump. A new one just came out. $312 billion in Mex/China dark money in the US and counting.

But we need more Chinese students. Sure. Right.

—The White House just claimed Trump’s recent remarks on the students were misinterpreted. He wasn’t saying 600,000 new Chinese students would be let in. He was merely indicating that the 270,000 already here would be extended for two more years.

If so, why didn’t he say THAT?

Either way, the students spy and steal classified military secrets AND help the drug cartels AND Chinese banks.

I have an idea. Why not cut out the Chinese and just appoint a US federal cartel investment Czar to work with Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels and the Venezuelan gangs?

Make the US economy great again.

I think I catch Trump’s drift. Without cartel drug money, our economy could go down.

That would mean 100,000 Americans have to die every year from fentanyl poisoning to keep the economy on track.

A sacrifice on one end, profits on the other.

I’m an economic primitive, Mr. President. Why do we have to import ANYTHING from China or export ANYTHING to them?

We can learn to live without China trade.

I can already smell the stink of the massive trade arrangement you’re so proudly negotiating with them—art of the deal—it’s going to have more loopholes in it than accountants can count.

When it’s done, you’re going to say it’s the greatest business deal in human history.

The Mex drug cartels will be popping champagne corks.

Let’s get real, Trump: