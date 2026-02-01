INTRO: The other day, a mob of rioters interrupted a Christian church service in Minnesota. The mob was anti-ICE.

Don Lemon, former CNN talking head, was with the mob. Apparently, so was a government employee who works for a local DA’s office.

The riot was a violation of federal law. Oops.

The DOJ is investigating. They’re always investigating. How about a few prison sentences?

But now let me shift the scene. In the only specific team survey I can find, a 2016 poll of the Denver Broncos NFL players turned up this:

A staggering 86% of the players said they were evangelical Christians.

BOOM.

Other surveys (league-wide) suggest the percentage of Christian NFL players is higher than the 62% of Americans in general who say they’re Christians. (That 62% is a higher figure than I would have imagined, if it’s accurate).

Anyway, how about those large PRAYER CIRCLES on the field after NFL games? Have you seen them? The networks will occasionally reveal very brief shots of them. Then they’ll cut away. The networks don’t like sharing this fact of sports life to the massive viewing audiences.

Two things I like about the prayer circles on the field. They show players from both teams, who just got through physical shredding each other in the game, now joining hands in fellowship. And more importantly, when audiences do see these circles, they’re shocked. Wow, look at these guys, they’re all together now and they were just blasting each other. What’s going on?

The NFL itself is nervous about the prayer circles: