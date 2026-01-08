I’m talking about the scientific agenda.

The lunatics have already declared that we’re heading toward an inevitable crack-up, if we don’t make radical changes in modern civilization. Industry, as we now know it, has to go. Traditional sources of energy are too dangerous. They overheat the atmosphere. So we have to substitute new sources of energy that don’t work. They’re too weak. We have to destroy national economies.

If the madmen are willing to claim THAT, there is no limit to their insanity.

Here is where they’re heading: “ALL natural weather and climate are insupportable. There are too many variables. Too many unpredictable events.”

“We have to create an artificial climate. One that’s under our control. We’ll be able to regulate and adjust it. We’ll be able to stop and derail and reverse terrible storms before they happen.”

“The problem is, all local weather systems are connected. It does no good to try to change the climate of Cincinnati and Paris. We can’t compartmentalize climate. It’s one gigantic planetary apparatus.”

“So we’ll have to create climate, ongoing climate for the whole of Earth. But no one person or group of humans is smart enough to do that. There are far too many details and calculations.”

“This is an ideal problem for AI…”