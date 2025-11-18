Yup. It’s a done deal. Beef and pork from cloned animals or their offspring are now in the Canadian food supply.

No safety review was done.

And there is no mandatory labeling.

This means Canadians don’t know what the hell they eating. BOOM.

It’s the usual bullshit from Canadian health authorities; “there is no difference” between natural and cloned animals. Therefore, no need for safety studies. No need for anything. Just give the peasants their food.

But here’s a kicker. In the US, the last time I looked, health authorities say the same thing. “There is no difference…” Therefore, when Canada EXPORTS some of that cloned meat to the US, what’s going to happen?

Anything?

Or will US regulators just let the cloned meat pass through and into US stores and into the bellies of Americans?

Memo to Kennedy and USDA honcho Brooke Rollins: speak up. Take a stand. Just say no. Put a friggin’ ban on meat from Canada. Show some balls. Don’t just sit there.

And don’t dare give us technical lingo to explain there is no difference. A clone is not the same as what it was cloned FROM.

Would you want a baby cloned from one of your children? Would you have some hesitation about that?

Plus, we’re making the assumption that, in Canada, the scientists behind this scheme didn’t do some tinkering with their natural animals or the clones derived from the natural animals. Since there is no mandatory labeling in Canada, why should we trust their scientists?

On top of all this: