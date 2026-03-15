(This is Part-14: for Part-13, go here.)

A conference during which the US pitches itself as a major exporter of Liquefied Natural Gas and oil.

File under: who benefits from war.

The Strait of Hormuz is shut down, because the US invaded Iran…and at the same time, US companies and government reps in Tokyo are pitching new energy deals to Asian countries who depend on Middle East oil. Japan, South Korea, India—and even European nations.

The planning for this conference obviously began months ago. Before the Iran War.

What a coincidence.

According to reports, $30 billion in US energy deals have been placed on the table at the conference.

The US becomes a larger exporter of oil and Liquefied Natural Gas—and beyond that, offers to sell or lease new energy technologies to countries.

Among these technologies: AI drilling analysis, horizontal drilling and fracking. (I see no serious word at the conference on environmental concerns associated with fracking.)

What about China? Well, Trump has trade talks with China coming up soon. I’m betting he’ll offer “a better relationship” whereby the US exports gas and oil to China as part of the New Deal. Now that Middle East oil has suddenly become a problem.

What a coincidence.

My, my.

This morning I watched a FOX interview with the head of the US Dept. of the Interior, Doug Burgum: