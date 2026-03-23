Wall St Journal, via cryptogon[dot]com: “Kids in elementary school learn—or are supposed to learn—how to add fractions and round numbers. But many students at the University of California, San Diego—a top public university ranked sixth nationally by U.S. News & World Report—can’t do either, according to a new analysis from the university.”

POW.

Language and math are two of the basics of civilization.

If students never learned how to perform them, they’re aimlessly floating on top of civilization.

Students who never learned either are…what?

They’re vulnerable.

They’re vulnerable to all the SUBSTITUTIONS for civilization.

They especially vulnerable to low criminals who come in and offer them political ideas and causes that overtake civilization and turn it into something else, something more primitive and criminal and violent and impulsive and unworkable and chaotic and supremely stupid.

These students are also open to tolerating people who are more primitive, and their repulsive traditions, like forced marriages, which create social and political and personal nightmares.

This is how societies go down the toilet.

Social Justice and Sanctuary Cities are two prime examples of The Primitive happening before our eyes.

When I was in the 7th grade, I was in a required class called GRAMMAR. The teacher, Charley, was a star. He taught every fine point of English grammar, step by step, and made each piece crystal clear—and drilled us in it until we understood it in our brains and bones.

Charley was also given another class: