(This is Part-3; for Part-2, go here.)

Welcome to Brave New World, George Orwell, AI, and the technocratic nightmare all rolled up into one ball.

You see the phrase PERSONALIZED MEDICINE popping up everywhere these days. It’s the latest and greatest. It’s accomplished by AI. The PR hype on it is: “we’re getting away from one-size fits-all-medical treatment.”

“Gee whiz, sounds great. I can be the center of attention and investigation by a doctor and AI to determine the treatment that’s right for me. I’m front and center. Hurray.”

Personalized Medicine involves AI crunching an enormous amount of data relating to an individual patient. His medical history, health records, genetics, comparisons with millions of other similar cases, and the creation of a DIGITAL TWIN.

That’s right. A digital version of the patient, which can be studied in order to come up with “the best diagnosis and the best treatment.”

And get this, because it’s quite a sizzler, and a warning sign, the patient’s mental health is also on the table. AI analyzes THE SPEECH AND TEXT OF THE PATIENT.

Yeah. A short audio sample of speech is sufficient, as well as social media posts, and there is also a device that monitors how the patient types on a keyboard.

From these factors, AI gains insight into possible upcoming mental disorders. Uh-huh, sure, right.

