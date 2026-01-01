Can she be laughed out of court?

During oral arguments on Trump’s right to fire the Commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission, Jackson said to one of the attorneys in the case:

“I guess I have a very different view of the dangers, and real-world consequences of your position than what you explored with Justice Kavanaugh. My understanding was that independent agencies exist because Congress has decided that some issues, some matters, some areas should be handled in this way by non-partisan experts, that Congress is saying that expertise matters—with respect to aspects of the economy, and transportation, and the various independent agencies that we have. So, having a president come in and fire all the scientists, and the doctors, and the economists, and the PhDs, and replacing them with loyalists and people who don’t know anything, is actually not in the best interest of the citizens of the United States…”

I can answer that, Ms. Justice.

You see, many so-called experts aren’t. They’re liars and criminals.

And we’re talking about POLICY decisions, in case you hadn’t noticed. Policy isn’t objective fact.

I would refer you to many articles I’ve written exposing medical experts as complete frauds and high level criminals.

Look: