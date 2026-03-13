Read my previous piece, here.

Of course, Trump could say he was misinformed, was acting on bad information. But he had at least a week to correct himself…and didn’t.

At least as far back as March 3, he said the US Navy, if necessary, could escort tankers through the Strait.

But now we have a definitive denial from US Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright.

The War Zone, via cryptogon[dot]com: “The U.S. Navy is not yet ready to escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, but it will happen. This is the synopsis provided by U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright in an interview with CNBC. The development comes as Iran continues to pummel international shipping in and around the critical channel, which the new Iranian supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, vows to keep closed.”

“‘It’ll happen relatively soon, but it can’t happen now,’ Wright said, of the planned naval escort mission. ‘We’re simply not ready. All of our military assets right now are focused on destroying Iran’s offensive capabilities and the manufacturing industry that supplies their offensive capabilities.’ Wright added that the Navy should be able to escort tankers through the strait by the end of this month.”

“Khamenei, it appears, is also resolute in his plan to keep the strait closed to all maritime traffic, reportedly having turned down approaches from several countries that were seeking an end to the attacks.”

BOOM!

The Navy can’t escort tankers.

On top of that, Wright says they will escort them…relatively soon. They should be ready by the end of March.

Does he have any idea what that means? This war is not being fought in terms of weeks. It’s DAYS. Because every day the oil sits there, the price of oil shoots up, the global prices of all goods rise, and many nations battle against increasing energy shortages.

This was US war planning??

Are you kidding?

THE MAJOR MILITARY THREAT IN THE MIDDLE EAST HAS BEEN THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ AND THE BLOCK AGAINST OIL SHIPPING—FOR AS LONG AS OIL HAS BEEN SHIPPED THROUGH THE STRAIT.

Every military analyst in the world has known that.

But the US just happened to overlook it?

“Oh shit, we forgot about the Strait…”

“We forgot we needed our Navy at full strength there…”

And a whole lot could happen between now and the end of March, when Chris Wright says the US Navy “should be” ready to escort tankers through the Strait.

Iran knows the score: