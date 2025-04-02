Senator John Kennedy: “How can a federal judge issue an order that affects everybody else other than those in front of him or her? How is that possible?”

DOJ official: “It shouldn’t be possible Senator, but [federal] district courts do it all the time.”

Senator Kennedy: “The universal injunction has become a, a weapon against the Trump administration, has it not?”

DOJ official: Yes.”

BANG.

Kennedy asked if there is “a statutory basis for a federal judge issuing an order that affects people other than the parties before the court.”

The answer: No.

In other words, these federal district judges are issuing rulings that take on the power of law for the whole country, as they block Trump’s Executive Orders.

The judges are assigned districts, but that designation is a sham. They’re not confining their rulings to their own districts.

As I’ve been revealing, key aspects of the judicial system are based on “tradition,” not the Constitution: