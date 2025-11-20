Congressman Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) went OFF to reporters. Catch a load of this:

“Everybody talks about this place being a dadgum swamp. It’s not a swamp. A swamp is something cool God created—it filters water, animal life lives and flourishes around it. This is a sewer. This is created by man, and it needs to stop.”

“For years, Congress has been using hard-working American taxpayers’ money to get rich, dadgum it’s gotta stop. America knows what’s going on. Everyone wants to knock Pelosi? Heck, she’s not even in the top ten! Get on that Unusual Whales site, this is pathetic.”

“This place is as CROOKED as a dog’s leg.”

“This is a scam that’s being played on the American public and it needs to stop. Let’s quit with this nonsense. Let’s give America a reason to trust Congress for once in our miserable lives. This is our chance to stand up and say, ‘We hear what you’re saying, we are going to fix this dadgum problem,’ but we probably won’t do it and I’ll remained ticked off the rest of the day because of this and it needs to stop.”

The Congressman is referring to insider stock trading. And a bill now in Committee to ban members of Congress from trading stocks.

Because, of course, they have crucial inside information that affects stock prices before the public has that information.

Insider trading is against the law.

It’s a felony.

That means serious prison time. Plus fines.

I think the public would feel relieved, after the initial shock wears off, to see a bunch of Congressional sewer rats sent to prison.

The legacy news media would keep wringing their hands and soberly reporting on the “breach of trust.”

But good reporters would cover public celebrations.

Outbreaks of happiness.

Non-partisan joy.

Widening this topic…many MAGA people are quite pissed off that, so far, Trump has delivered no actual prosecutions and convictions of political big shots for their crimes: