Revolver News, one of those sites, links to a story at Just the News, which reports: “The Biden administration’s Food and Drug Administration marginalized a ‘safety data mining developer’ whose updated methodology for COVID-19 vaccine safety surveillance found about 25 ‘statistically significant safety signals for adverse events’ that the FDA’s default methodology missed as early as March 2021, a congressional investigation says.”

Uh-huh. Right. It was all Biden.

That’s the MAGA position. In other words, rewrite history. Bury the truth. Trump was completely innocent.

If he did anything wrong, it was all Fauci’s fault.

So I want to go over all this one more time, because a whole lot of people have muddied the water.