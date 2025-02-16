Let’s start with the Coinage Act of 1792, signed into law by George Washington:

“…And be it further enacted, That if any of the officers or persons employed in the mint shall embezzle any of the metals which shall at any time be committed to their charge, or shall make use of any unlawful ways or means for debasing the coins which shall be made at the said mint, every such officer or person who shall commit any or either of the said offenses shall suffer death.”

I’ll call that law background, as I discuss the supposed Constitutional crisis the country is now facing, according to various braying politician and media jackasses.

We have financial crimes—ranging from 150-year olds paid Social Security money…all the way up to…

Money going out from Treasury to companies whose federal contracts are expired and have never been reauthorized. Money going out to unknown entities or persons. Hundreds of billions of dollars.

Money going out from USAID to news outlets and think tanks and NGOs doing Leftist propaganda—instead of for the purposes authorized by Congress.

Monies gong out of Treasury with no personal accountability at the Agency. Payments never scrutinized, never explained in document-fields where comments are supposed to be made. Payments never stopped.

These long-term and ongoing events are all felonies, and the Dept. of Treasury and other agencies are crime scenes.

I expect and urge the new US AG, Pam Bondi, to weigh in and prosecute the criminals working at Treasury and other federal agencies.

For serious crimes.

Debasing the currency.

Luckily for these rank felons, the death penalty in the 1792 law was eventually repealed.

The idea that a court judge would stop Trump and DOGE from pursuing the investigation of illicitly flowing federal money is absurd.

That would be exactly like a court ruling the police can’t look into crimes and the DA can’t bring criminals to trial.

The charge of Constitutional crisis is pure fluff and propaganda.