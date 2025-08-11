(This is Part-4; for Part-3, go here.)

“Hmm. Cancer is an energy problem. Coca leaf is an energy solver. I have an idea. Let’s not study coca.”

First of all, I’m not suggesting anyone should break the law. The possession or sale of coca leaf in the US is illegal.

And no one is talking in my ear about coca leaf as a treatment for cancer. I’m floating the idea myself.

Apparently, there are no studies in this area.

There are some reports of oral problems for people who chew coca leaf on a sustained basis, and there is a suggestion that oral cancer might be an effect. I can’t prove this, but my sense is these reports, IF true, are about people who chew the leaf for years.

OK. Andean people have been chewing coca leaf and drinking the tea for many centuries. From what I and many others have gathered from many sources, it produces sustained energy with no crash.

That makes it unique.

That makes it rather awesome.

That makes it something many people desire.

Right away, that makes it out-perform a number of pharmaceuticals.

Right away, it out-performs every stimulant medication.

It’s an ancient natural show-stopper.

The leaf is completely different from cocaine, an extract, which is toxic. What I’m talking about here has nothing to do with cocaine.

Coca leaf contains many substances, and the leaf is what I’m addressing.

It is an energy producer. It might have beneficial effects on the mitochondria, which are structures inside every cell of the body that produce energy.

In other words, the leaf might be more than just an energy booster. It might also be an enhancer for the body’s energy system.

According to the metabolic theory of cancer, people who are suffering are basically being robbed of energy. The mitochondria aren’t working properly. The body isn’t utilizing and processing oxygen for energy as it should.

Cancer could be called an energy disease.

Of course, that’s not the whole story. When toxins in the environment get into the body, they wreak all kinds of havoc. Some of that havoc is called cancer.

I’m not suggesting coca leaf fixes THAT. Putting corporate criminals in prison for 50 years would help fix that.

I’m saying coca leaf might help restore/enhance a much better energy network for the body.

Why is the leaf banned? Why is it illegal, when cultures having been using it successfully for thousands of years? I think the answer is obvious.