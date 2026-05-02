I recently broke a huge story about pharma companies preparing a genetic hoax to excuse the failures of their drugs. You can read it here.

You see, ahem, the drugs don’t really fail. When they don’t work, or when they kill people, it’s really because those people have an unusual genetic anomaly that changes the effects of the drugs.

Yeah. Sure.

So why can’t pesticide companies try the same con? “Roundup only hurts people who have a genetic defect.”

These companies can hire researchers to do studies that come to any conclusion they’re looking for. And the dense technical details of that research (cooked up like complex fairy tales) are only “understood” by the researchers themselves. Faced with that problem, judges in court cases would bow and surrender before the experts.

For that matter, all huge chemical companies that pollute the land, sea, and air could hop on board that train and develop similar strategies to excuse their own crimes.

It would be a tough sell at first for them, but these titans are persistent, and they have the cash to keep going until the tide turns in their favor.

This is what happens, when a gigantic scientific hoax is allowed to spread like ink on a blotter: