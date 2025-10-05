Focal Points, via cryptogon[dot]com: “About a month ago, the first-ever population cohort study reported increased cancer risks following COVID-19 vaccination. In Italy, nearly 300,000 residents were tracked for 30 months, showing that mRNA shots significantly increased the risk of overall cancer, breast cancer, bladder cancer, and colorectal cancer.”

“Now, a second—and far larger—population-based cohort study by Kim et al from South Korea has corroborated and expanded upon those findings. Drawing on a massive sample of more than 8.4 million people, this is one of the most powerful cancer-safety datasets ever analyzed.”

“The results are striking. After accounting for age, sex, comorbidities, income level, and prior COVID-19 infection, COVID-19 vaccination was linked to significant increases in multiple major cancers, with the signal consistent across all vaccine platforms, both sexes, and age groups.”

Gee, no screaming headlines in the New York Times? I wonder what happened. The braying mules called politicians and public health officials aren’t suddenly changing their tune? All these people must be on vacation.

—First of all, disregard the mention of “prior COVID-19 infection” in the second study, because the infective virus doesn’t exist.

Second, the “cancers” are the responses of people’s bodies, which react to the toxic injections. The lipid nanoparticles in the shots are toxic assaults, and the human body builds protective walls around the poisons. Doctors call these structures tumors.

Billions or even trillions of toxic nanoparticles are contained in a single injection of the vaccine.

The body is being POISONED.

That’s the bottom line on so-called cancer.

There’s no mystery involved.

The person is being poisoned, and then on top of that,…