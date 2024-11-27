I’m a specialist in flipping TV channels.

I go fast from news channel to news channel and I pick up key moments at a higher rate than the laws of probability allow.

This morning I saw a guy (no idea who he was, I was just waking up) who looked like the richest funeral director in America. He was doing a guest shot on a Lefty network.

His suit cost at least 5 grand. His gold narrow-rimmed glasses had to go for at least $700.

High forehead. Long fingers. His head was a wedge. Wide at the top, narrowing all the way to the chin.

Cultured baritone voice with a built-in slight echo.

He was intoning on how America’s allies were “deeply concerned” about Trump’s cabinet picks, un-vetted candidates, instability, the coming disorganization of key federal agencies, the need to respond to the incoming Trump administration with facts, etc.

As if the present federal government—before Trump gets his hands on it—is pure as the driven snow.

This is the illusion that’s been peddled to the people forever. Bullshit stacked high as the sky.

The guy was a first-class political hypnotist.

And if Trump’s cabinet picks achieve nothing else, they’re blowing holes in the trance.

That’s why I want them to be confirmed. All of them.

The latest rumor is: Dan Bongino as head of Secret Service. He’s a bar brawler. He shows up on FOX and everything stops. The resident anchor leans back in his chair to avoid the storm. Dan used to be a NYC cop and a Secret Service agent. His head is shaped like round cannonball.

The war on the ground right now is Bongino vs. Funeral Director. The degenerate polished defender of the realm vs. the scarred club fighter.

Did Matt Gaetz (now cancelled) have sex with a 17-year-old girl? I have no idea. But I do know that the open border is killing 75,000 Americans every year from fentanyl. The polished Democrats and RINOs treat this as a tragic statistic. As if they have no fucking idea how to cure all these MURDERS. When invasion by a foreign power (the Mex cartels) is an act of war and the response should be, as new Border Czar Tom Homan says, wiping the cartels off the face of the Earth. The fake fucking “Christians” who believe hundreds of US Sanctuary Cities should house these cartel animals and keep them from harm should pray to Jesus for the salvation of their bloodstained souls.

Bring on the brawlers as new cabinet heads. Put wrecking balls in their hands. Command them to bust their own foul agencies to pieces and expose the maggots inside.

MY command to these new cabinet heads is: