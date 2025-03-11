My unsolicited non-medical opinion: This is EVIL. This is mutilation and assault with deadly weapons.

Stage Zero Breast Cancer is the lowest level of diagnosis and concern.

The supposed cancerous cells haven’t spread and become invasive. Often, there are no symptoms.

There are no hard numbers available. One estimate puts the number of double mastectomies after a Stage Zero diagnosis at 12,000-15,000. That’s per year in the US.

This translates to 120,000-150,000 double mastectomies per decade.

As I say, this is an estimate. Assuming it’s wrong by 50%, this would still mean 60-75 thousand double breast removals per decade. Based on a Stage Zero diagnosis.

My opinion: