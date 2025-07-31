Catch a load of this—

AP: “The Trump administration announced it is launching a new program that will allow Americans to share personal health data and medical records across health systems and apps run by private tech companies, promising that will make it easier to access health records and monitor wellness.”

“More than 60 companies, including major tech companies like Google, Amazon and Apple as well as health care giants like UnitedHealth Group and CVS Health, have agreed to share patient data in the system. The initiative will focus on diabetes and weight management, conversational artificial intelligence that helps patients, and digital tools such as QR codes and apps that register patients for check-ins or track medications.”

“Monitor wellness?” Really?

And guess who was sitting next to Trump when he made this announcement?

Kennedy.

Privacy concerns? Don’t worry. Your medical records will only be shared with Big Tech.

They need the data.

Why?

Because only a fool would fail to realize, by this point, that technocrats are building ONE GIANT MASTER DATABASE that will include all Americans.

And this database will profile and detail each individual human from hundreds of angles—from shopping habits to who attended his wedding to the conversation he had with the cop who stopped him for a burned out tail light six years ago to medical records to every word he ever wrote online to…

Because the Big Tech data freaks believe this knowledge will enable them to run society “efficiently.”

Run society. Control society. Own society.

They need monster data centers and monster amounts of electricity to keep the centers humming.

And Trump is opening that door for them. What does he care? What does he know? It’s just business, and business is good.

Kennedy is revealing he has a very large appetite for data. What the hell does he think that’ll give him? A way to make America healthy again? How about short-circuiting all that by saying: STOP TAKING VACCINES AND TOXIC MEDS.

Yeah, well, that’s not in the cards. Instead, we need a massive Surveillance State and AI.