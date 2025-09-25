(Part-5; for Part-4, go here)

WE KNOW.

And we’re talking about you, the MEDICAL cartel.

We know what you’re doing with your vaccines.

Trump told one story at the autism press conference. A beautiful little child. Gone. Destroyed by a shot of vaccine, as if it were a bullet from a gun.

There are thousands and thousands more and thousands more stories just like that one in America.

—And you, MAGA leaders, why are you silent? Why aren’t you backing up Trump now, on the autism issue he said was the MOST IMPORTANT ONE OF HIS PRESIDENCY, at the same press conference?

Why are you betraying him?

You claim you’d follow him through Hell. But you didn’t even follow him out of the press conference.

Do you realize that if the Republicans score a major victory in the upcoming mid-terms, in both Houses of Congress, Trump could ram through a bill removing the liability shield which prevents vaccine victims from suing vaccine makers?

Do you know what that means?

It means GAME OVER. At least a big chunk of the game.

Untold numbers of parents, whose children have been decimated by vaccines, would be able to sue vaccine makers.

And after Trump led the way in that press conference, do you have any doubt he would support removing the liability shield?

Gateway Pundit, Breitbart, revolver, FOX, why are you sitting silent on your fat asses, when your leader has sounded the battle cry?

And you, Children’s Health Defense. I’m your friend, but I have to say this. In the wake of the autism press conference, you should cancel every story you’re working on, and for two weeks you should publish nothing but articles proving the vaccine-brain damage connection—inflaming your millions of readers with the TRUTH.

This is the moment.

And it’s slipping by.

At the press conference, it was the PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, not Kennedy, who led the way: