If the war against Iran were the MEDICAL war against THE PEOPLE, the Iran war would last forever.

The medical war does last forever, and it kills and maims more people than any war in human history. It also costs more than any war in history.

I won’t go over all the human costs in detail here, because I’ve described them dozens of times already. Suffice to say, the studies are clear. The US medical system kills at least 2.25 million Americans per decade, and maims millions more. Read this article on the Starfield Report.

Show me another war that kills that many people per decade and just keeps going.

And I’m only talking about America.

Factor in Europe, too, and you get even more shocking death numbers.

As for the money cost of the war, nothing in history comes close. In the US, MEDICAL is the most expensive item in the federal budget. At $1.9 TRILLION PER YEAR.

And people think the Iran war is too expensive: