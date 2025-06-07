Right on cue, with the signing of a WHO pandemic agreement (Trump took the US out of the WHO months ago), a new COVID virus variant, “spreading rapidly,” labeled N.B.1.8.1 (in order to sound complex and arcane), has been announced. An order has already gone out in Hong Kong—wear masks. The bullshit is endless.

So far, the WHO has announced a total of 7 variants which require monitoring. But there are THOUSANDS more which have been identified through genetic sequencing (an irrelevant parlor game).

There is NO evidence that the variants or the original virus exist. (Did you get that, NewsGuard? This nosy company, dedicated to ‘rooting out disinformation’, has recently sent me a couple of emails letting me know that viruses do indeed exist. Thanks for the heads-up, morons.

Michael Hayden, former CIA Director, is on the advisory board of NewsGuard. I have an idea. The company should grill Hayden for several months/years on the disinformation the CIA has spread since 1947.)

So here is a Zen question. What is a variant of nothing?

Answer: nothing.

But is it the same nothing as the first nothing?

Is the non-existence of the original COVID virus the same non-existence as that of all the variants?

I leave this answer to advanced Zen practitioners.

Dear WHO, couldn’t you have waited for, say, a year after the signing of the brand new pandemic agreement before announcing a dangerous new variant with pandemic potential? I mean anyone with a few active brain cells can see what you’re doing.

Are you that hard up for funding?