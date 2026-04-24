(This is Part-2; for Part-1, go here)

Read my previous piece on the historic cancelation of the mandate here.

OK, first of all, there is a section in Hegseth’s cancellation order which allows individual branches of the military 15 days to make “requests for exemptions.” That means the commanders of the branches could ask that the flu shot mandate remain, for certain situations, for certain units. For example, aboard ships, and when soldiers are deployed in foreign countries or on specific assignments. So the final outcome here isn’t certain.

Second, there could be legal challenges to Hegseth’s cancellation order: