Who are these demons, and where did they come from?

They’re people somewhat like you and me, except they have a profound ability to be trained “as the market wants them to be trained.” To the point of making them part of a deep OBSESSION.

An obsession with production at volume.

Let me repeat that. Obsession with production at volume. (It’s as if a company that makes rolls of toilet paper has a mandate from another planet to deliver a billion rolls.)

Employees in suits become possessed with the obsession.

“Civilization is the work necessary to produce unlimited amounts of goods.” BANG.

Why? Who commanded that?

Who decided one day that humans should be parts and pieces of one vast assembly line?

Who thought that was a good idea?