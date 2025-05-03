At the current rate, Congress may not have a quorum to meet in DC—every Dem legislator will be down in El Salvador trying to claw back deported MS-13 members from the special prison there.

Forget the due process and warrant concerns. Dems don’t care about that. Neither is this just another ploy to block Trump.

Something else is going on—and it could have a connection to Kennedy’s EXPLOSIVE comments the other day, about HHS being a major player in the sex trafficking of children.

Comments Kennedy made, on video, in a cabinet meeting, with the President there two seats away from him.

BOOM.

Nothing like what Kennedy said in the cabinet meeting has EVER been said in a setting like that before.

—Suppose, under threat of a life sentence in the cruel El Salvador prison, one of these MS-13 members who was living high on the hog in the US decides to roll over on…the gang’s involvement in sex trafficking of children. In return for witness protection in the US.

And that MS-13 member talks. And talks. And reveals a heavy piece of the big operation. An operation that confirms the role of HHS employees in trafficking. An operation involving not just HHS, but other US politicians. Legislators. Appointed officials.

—And not just Dems. Because the role of HHS in sex trafficking was also prominent under Trump during his first term as President.

Who knows—with one or more of these MS-13 guys talking—how much could be exposed?