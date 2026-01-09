This warning is: brain tumors.

The last warning was: bone loss.

These are both very serious warnings.

But wait. There’s more. This injectable contraceptive drug for women and girls has a wider “adverse effect profile”: depression, “suicidal ideation”, delayed return to fertility for many months AFTER USE OF THE DRUG HAS STOPPED. No prior informed consent from patients about this “unexpected delay”. That’s a crime.

Depo-Provera was approved by the FDA at a time when people cared a lot less about toxic effects suffered by women.

Kind of like now. Because where are the women’s groups reading the riot act to the FDA telling the Agency to CANCEL the drug? Not just warn about it.

But see, the FDA doesn’t like removing a drug from the market altogether, because that’s an admission they were wrong to approve it in the first place. An admission it was toxic to begin with. An admission that for years, the FDA wasn’t doing “the post-marketing surveillance” follow-up of the drug they were supposed to be doing—which would have led to removal of the drug from public use.

The FDA doesn’t like looking bad. They shy away from that. To such a degree,…