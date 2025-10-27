Recently, I proposed what any sane person would.

Solve the US Southwest chronic drought crisis by building desalination plants along the west coast, and get clean water to those water-starved states.

At the same time, the Colorado River, which has been pilfered for decades by these states, would have a chance to replenish itself.

Well, there are a lot of people who aren’t familiar with desalination—making clean and unsalted water from sea water—and they think this is still being tested in the lab.

No.

Here is a startling quote from the French Institute of International Relations report on the subject, in 2022:

“A real ‘boom’ in desalination industries is at work. The majority of Gulf countries now largely depend on desalinated water for their inhabitants’ consumption: in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), 42% of drinking water comes from desalination plants producing more than 7 million cubic meters (m3) per day, in Kuwait it is 90%, in Oman 86%, and in Saudi Arabia 70%. In 2022, there were more than 21,000 seawater desalination plants in operation worldwide, almost twice as many as a decade ago, and the sector’s capacity is growing at between +6% and +12% per year.”

Desalination technology has gone way past “can they do it?” I guess it’s a state secret in the US. Anything abundant often is. Like OCEAN WATER.

“Oh, you mean you can take the salt and other stuff out of the OCEAN and make the water available…like regular water?”