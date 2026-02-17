Or just nightmare failures?

NY Post, via cryptogon[dot]com: “A Silicon Valley startup backed by OpenAI’s Sam Altman and Coinbase’s Brian Armstrong is pursuing research that some fear could lead to the birth of a genetically engineered baby—a step that’s illegal under US law and banned in most countries, a report said.”

“The company, Preventive, says its goal is to end hereditary disease by editing human embryos before birth, a claim that has ignited fierce debate over safety, ethics and the specter of designer children, according to the Wall Street Journal.”

“Preventive, founded earlier this year by gene-editing scientist Lucas Harrington, has raised $30 million and set up headquarters in San Francisco, where it is conducting research on modifying embryos to prevent hereditary disease.”

I’m sure, in secret labs, these experiments have been underway for some time.

I’m also sure you wouldn’t want to see the results. Because, behind all the sophisticated genetic language, the researchers don’t know what they’re doing.

It’s all trial and error. Guesswork. Otherwise known as war crimes.

See my article, “Do genes exist?” A single gene is invisible, even using the most modern magnification systems. Therefore, the so-called science of genetics rests on an unproven hypothesis.

Plus, every human is unique in important ways: