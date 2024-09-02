I see the “cartel situation” as a wartime analyst would see his home country’s Army after decades of deep infiltration by the enemy.

Through neglect, stupidity, treachery, lack of will and courage at the top, the US economy has been penetrated by the cartels.

Not just a little bit.

And not just in the area of drugs.

People like to use word “systemic.” Well, this is systemic.

Unraveling and defeating the cartel influence inside the US would, at this point, take a President who is far smarter than anyone on the scene now.

And that President would have to be able to gather allies inside and outside the government at an unprecedented level.

In the conversation you’re about to read, ChatGPT offers more than I suspect any US government department has put together on the activities of the Mexican cartels.

This IS war. Against America. It’s not the kind of war Pentagon planners are used to fighting. They’re mired in old concepts.

Buckle up. Here we go: