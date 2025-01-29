As Trump’s new press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, was holding her first press conference, the story was breaking in the press:

States couldn’t access the payment portal to get Medicaid money. Leavitt didn’t know it.

She was asked about it, and said she’d have to get back to reporters later.

She did.

She said the outage was an error, it was being fixed, and Medicaid payments to the states were still being made.

ONE: Was she declaring the old “technical glitch” lie?

TWO: Under orders from the White House, was the payment portal closed, as part of Trump’s order to freeze federal monies?

THREE: Did someone mistakenly shut it down, believing it was part of the freeze?

If none of the above, did someone intentionally sabotage the payment portal?

As of 6AM ET, 1/29, news outlets are reporting the portal to some states is up and running, and is coming back to other states, although with malfunctions.

An accidental technical glitch, which just happened to coincide with the freeze on federal monies—that’s out of the question.

Somebody shut the payment portal down.

Who did it? And why?