It has to start with Richard Nixon and Watergate. 1972.

Buckle up.

The real reason Nixon was thrown out of the Presidency wasn’t Watergate. It wasn’t that particular criminal conspiracy to retain power for the Republican Party.

Nixon, all of a sudden, started laying tariffs on nations exporting products to America.

This was a massive betrayal of the man who saved Nixon’s career, after he lost the Presidential election in 1960 and lost the race for Governor of California in 1962, and sat at home in California, broke and depressed.

That man gave Nixon a job and helped put him in the White House in 1968.

That man was David Rockefeller.

David, of course, was a free-trader, as were all men approaching his ilk. Free trade let big money and big corporations roam free across the world to do business as they wish with no restrictions.

Let big US corporations leave America, dump their employees out on the street, set up shop in foreign countries where labor is dirt cheap, manufacture their products, and export them back to the US.

This is the free trade predatory Globalist formula.

Nixon was supposed to support that Rockefeller formula as President all the way.

But Nixon felt his oats and broke loose.

So he had to go.

David and the Rockefeller family were very close friends with Katharine Graham, the owner of the Washington Post.

As it so happened, two lightweight rookie reporters for the Post, Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, caught a whiff of a possible Nixon story in 1972.

It came through a man Woodward met, a man who would show up in a parking garage and throw out bread crumbs about a Nixon scandal. A man Woodward called Deep Throat.