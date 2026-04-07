At first, the announcement will be cautious. “Researchers say individuals exhibiting accountability for their own actions may be expressing a genetic trait.”

Then researchers will find that “genetic area.” It contains more than a dozen genes. Finally, they’ll say they’ve focused on a particular gene which holds the key.

The conclusion? Individuals aren’t really responsible for their own actions. It only seems that way. This character trait is actually controlled by a gene.

When the gene is “expressed,” the person is accountable and behaves that way. When the gene shuts off, the responsibility wanes or disappears entirely.

This will be the greatest social justice discovery in history.

Until the moment when genetics are pinned with the power to make people responsible or not, we were all deluded. We thought effort and persistence and the willingness to stand behind one’s own actions was a choice. But then we found out that was not the case.

It was all genetic from the beginning.

Next in line: actual experiments to show that turning on the Responsibility Gene produced a major change in individual behavior.

This will lead to new levels of lying: